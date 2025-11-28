'Main Ab TV Serials Nahi Karungi': Says BAFTA Award-Winning Veteran Actress Rohini Hattangadi| FPJ Exclusive

Rohini Hattangadi | FPJ Exclusive

Veteran actress Rohini Hattangadi, at 75, remains one of India's most respected and versatile actresses in the Indian cinema. With a career spanning decades across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati films, as well as impactful work in television and theatre, her contribution to Indian entertainment is unmatched. She is also the only Indian actress to have won a BAFTA Award, honoured for her portrayal of Kasturba Gandhi in Gandhi (1982), and a National Award winner for Party (1984).

Rohini recently inaugurated Khyaal 50Above 50, a festival for senior citizens, which was held in Goregaon, Mumbai. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actress explains her true reason for leaving television serials.

Her free time: Creativity, cooking & content

For Rohini, the line between profession and passion has always been thin. She said, "Since childhood, acting and dancing were my hobbies," she shared. "They eventually became my profession." She further said, "Master Chef Australia is my favourite programme. Particularly the Australian one. In my free time, I would love to go and watch a play or a movie. Nowadays, OTT content is available, so whenever I get time, I sit at home and watch OTT. "

Her taste in films

Rohini gravitates toward films built around human emotions and relationships. The veteran actress said, "I like most human relationships. I don't like horror. I like suspense and crime, but not horror films. I like movies about man-to-man relationships. I have only watched one or two horror films, and Poltergeist was one of them. I never watched horror films after that", she laughed.

Why did she quit television serials?

One of the most revealing and heartfelt parts of the interview was her decision to stop working on daily soaps. She said, "When I was young, gyms hardly existed. Our work itself was an exercise, but television demanded relentless hours, leaving early in the morning, shooting till late at night, returning home at 11 PM, and again waking up at 6 AM for the next shift. I realised I wasn't getting time to exercise, rest, or even breathe. So, I slowed down my pace. That's why I stopped doing TV serials."

She added, "The Marathi television industry has become highly disorganised. Actors often receive last-minute calls, even on days when they have clearly said they are unavailable. If they suddenly add a scene, they pressurise you to come. It really upset me. That is why I decided that I cannot work like this anymore."

Working across languages: Challenges & experiences

"I participated in the Delhi school drama for three years, where we primarily spoke Hindi. As a result, my Hindi improved, although some people still say my Marathi accent comes through when I speak. I often joke that "Aapke bhi Hindi mein punjabiyat aati hai." As for other languages like Telugu and Tamil, I don't know them, so I would memorise dialogues and find my way, just like other actors do."

Theatre never dies

Rohini firmly believes that theatre is eternal. "Theatre never dies," she said. "Two people meet, and theatre can happen. In a small space, you can create an entire universe." She further added, "Theater seems to be dying, but never dies. Maine upper dekha or kaha ke are ki chand kitna achha hai." "So people will think that there is a moon, so that is the magic of theater, and that is why theater never dies. It will never die."

The Amitabh Bachchan moment she will never forget

Rohini also recalled an incident from the sets of Shahenshah. She recalled," In Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan performed in a similar style during the song 'Mere Angne Mein.' I wasn't particularly fond of that song, so I expressed my thoughts by saying, 'Why would someone like Amitabh Bachchan do something like this?' I meant to convey that he is such a talented actor, and I was puzzled by his choice of role.

She said, "While I was about to say, 'After what you did in Laawaris,' I suddenly stopped midway, regretting what I had just said. After that, he left the shoot. I'm not sure if he remembers our interaction, but I had crossed a line. I expected him to respond, but he remained completely relaxed and composed. That was a remarkable quality about him. It truly highlights his greatness as an actor. He made me feel at ease, and that's why I have such deep respect for Amitabh Bachchan."