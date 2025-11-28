Aaryan On OTT: Where To Watch Vishnu Vishal’s Tamil Action Thriller Film Online?

Aaryan On OTT |

Aaryan is a Tamil-language action thriller film which is written and directed by Praveen K. The film was released in theatres on October 31, 2025, and received a mixed response from audiences and critics. The film is based on themes of crime, morality, justice, and societal negligence. It is now streaming on Netflix.

The streaming giant shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "Oru writer oda next masterpiece oru crime ah irundha? 😮"

Oru writer oda next masterpiece oru crime ah irundha? 😮🚨 pic.twitter.com/kfaKVLGTGi — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) November 22, 2025

Plot overview

The film narrates the story of a middle-aged, failing author who stuns everyone by revealing his intention to commit the ideal crime. His bold assertion ignites an exhilarating chase, as an unyielding detective and his crew race to outwit him and avert a string of carefully orchestrated killings before it’s too late. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Vishnu Vishal as DCP Arivudai Nambi, Selvaraghavan as Narayanan, Maanasa Choudhary as Anitha, Shraddha Srinath as Nayana, Raja Rani Pandian as Ashok, Maala Parvathi as Asha George, Abhishek Joseph George as Yuvaraj, S Jeeva as Nalini, Chandru BCS as Security In-Charge, and Ravi Venkatraman, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is written by Praveen K and Manu Anand. It is produced by Vishnu Vishal under the banner of Vishnu Vishal Studioz. Harish Kannan has done the cinematography, and San Lokesh has edited the film. Ghibran Vaibodha has composed the music of the film.