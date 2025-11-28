 Aaryan On OTT: Where To Watch Vishnu Vishal’s Tamil Action Thriller Film Online?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAaryan On OTT: Where To Watch Vishnu Vishal’s Tamil Action Thriller Film Online?

Aaryan On OTT: Where To Watch Vishnu Vishal’s Tamil Action Thriller Film Online?

The film narrates the story of a middle-aged, failing author who stuns everyone by revealing his intention to commit the ideal crime.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Aaryan On OTT |

Aaryan is a Tamil-language action thriller film which is written and directed by Praveen K. The film was released in theatres on October 31, 2025, and received a mixed response from audiences and critics. The film is based on themes of crime, morality, justice, and societal negligence. It is now streaming on Netflix.

The streaming giant shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "Oru writer oda next masterpiece oru crime ah irundha? 😮"

Plot overview

The film narrates the story of a middle-aged, failing author who stuns everyone by revealing his intention to commit the ideal crime. His bold assertion ignites an exhilarating chase, as an unyielding detective and his crew race to outwit him and avert a string of carefully orchestrated killings before it’s too late. What happens next is revealed in the film.

FPJ Shorts
Ayush Mhatre Hits Match-Winning Blazing Century During Mumbai's Run Chase Against Vidarbha In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tournament
Ayush Mhatre Hits Match-Winning Blazing Century During Mumbai's Run Chase Against Vidarbha In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tournament
Delhi–Telangana Crackdown Busts African Drug Cartel; Key Suppliers Held, Narcotics Worth ₹12 Crore Seized
Delhi–Telangana Crackdown Busts African Drug Cartel; Key Suppliers Held, Narcotics Worth ₹12 Crore Seized
Mumbai: MHADA To Auction 84 Commercial Shops Across Prime Locations | Registration Details Inside
Mumbai: MHADA To Auction 84 Commercial Shops Across Prime Locations | Registration Details Inside
CID 2 To Go Off-Air Next Month? Heartbroken Fans Say 'This Can’t Be True'
CID 2 To Go Off-Air Next Month? Heartbroken Fans Say 'This Can’t Be True'

Cast and characters

The film features Vishnu Vishal as DCP Arivudai Nambi, Selvaraghavan as Narayanan, Maanasa Choudhary as Anitha, Shraddha Srinath as Nayana, Raja Rani Pandian as Ashok, Maala Parvathi as Asha George, Abhishek Joseph George as Yuvaraj, S Jeeva as Nalini, Chandru BCS as Security In-Charge, and Ravi Venkatraman, among others.

Read Also
Esha Gupta Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT
article-image

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is written by Praveen K and Manu Anand. It is produced by Vishnu Vishal under the banner of Vishnu Vishal Studioz. Harish Kannan has done the cinematography, and San Lokesh has edited the film. Ghibran Vaibodha has composed the music of the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CID 2 To Go Off-Air Next Month? Heartbroken Fans Say 'This Can’t Be True'

CID 2 To Go Off-Air Next Month? Heartbroken Fans Say 'This Can’t Be True'

Tere Ishk Mein, Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Dhanush-Kriti Starrer Heading...

Tere Ishk Mein, Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Dhanush-Kriti Starrer Heading...

Aaryan On OTT: Where To Watch Vishnu Vishal’s Tamil Action Thriller Film Online?

Aaryan On OTT: Where To Watch Vishnu Vishal’s Tamil Action Thriller Film Online?

'No Big Statements, Just Quiet Solidarity': Suniel Shetty Praises Jemimah Rodrigues After She Opts...

'No Big Statements, Just Quiet Solidarity': Suniel Shetty Praises Jemimah Rodrigues After She Opts...

'Aj Bhi Ji Karda Hai...' Dharmendra's Final Poem In Ikkis Reveals His Deep Longing For His Pind,...

'Aj Bhi Ji Karda Hai...' Dharmendra's Final Poem In Ikkis Reveals His Deep Longing For His Pind,...