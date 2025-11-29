IFFI Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Goan Cinematographer K Vaikunth With Commemorative Stamp |

Panaji: The birth centenary of Goan cinematographer K Vaikunth was celebrated at IFFI on Friday, honouring his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema with the formal release of a commemorative postal stamp by the Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant. K Vaikunth, (Vaikunth Kunkolienkar) belonged to the city of Margao and his son late Aatish Vaikunth was also a cinematographer in Mumbai. K Vaikunth’s other son Amit Kunkolienkar was present along with family members at the occasion.

Known for his masterful cinematography across several landmark feature films and documentaries including celebrated works for the Films Division— K Vaikunth is remembered as one of India’s finest visual storytellers whose legacy continues to inspire generations of filmmakers.

Deepak Narain, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Prabhat, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra & Goa were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Sawant celebrated K Vaikunth’s lifelong dedication to the craft of cinematography, describing him as ‘the man whose camera shaped the visual language of classical Hindi cinema.’ He highlighted that K Vaikunth rose from the lanes of Margao to become one of India’s most respected cinematographers, working closely with legendary filmmakers including Gulzar and Ramesh Sippy, and contributing to iconic films such as Seeta Aur Geeta and Aandhi.

“Vaikunthbab was more than a cameraman. He was a creator of emotion, mood and vision,” Dr Sawant said, adding that his unique style captured both grand cinematic spectacles and the softest human emotions. Despite shaping some of the finest visual moments in Indian cinema, K Vaikunth remained a humble and often unsung hero, the Chief Minister observed, noting that his legacy continues to inspire film lovers across the world.

Prabhat, Additional Secretary (I&B), stated that it is my privilege to honour India’s distinguished master of images and proud son of the soil, K Vaikunth. “A commemorative postal stamp is much more than a postage instrument—it is a miniature public memorial that carries the story of a life and legacy into homes and institutions across the country. Through this release, K Vaikunth’s contributions are permanently etched into the visual archives of the republic,” said Prabhat.

Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, welcoming the gathering, said that this commemorative postal stamp is more than a symbol of postage—it is a tribute that carries the history and culture of our country across distances. “Through this stamp, we ensure that the life and contributions of K Vaikunth continue to inspire generations to come,” he added.

The ceremony concluded with a screening of K Vaikunth’s acclaimed 17-minute English documentary, ‘Goa Marches On’, offering audiences a glimpse into his artistic vision, technical finesse, and profound love for Goa.

By Bharati Pawaskar