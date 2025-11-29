Global Cinema Promoting Peace: 10 Films Compete For The ICFT–UNESCO Gandhi Medal |

Panaji: This year, ten exceptional films from across the world are competing for the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. The 56th IFFI in collaboration with the International Council for Film, Television and Audiovisual Communication (ICFT) will present this honour on films that uphold the ideals championed by UNESCO—tolerance, intercultural dialogue and a global culture of peace.

The lineup features entries from the UK, Norway, Kosovo, Iraq, Chile, Japan, and three from India, reflecting IFFI’s commitment to diverse storytelling and global representation. The films in competition include Brides (UK), Hana (Kosovo), K Poper (Iran), The President's Cake (USA–Iraq–Qatar), Safe House (Norway), Tanvi The Great (India), The Wave (Chile), Vimukt (India), White Snow (India) and Yakushima’s Illusion (Belgium–France–Japan–Luxembourg).

The ICFT–UNESCO Gandhi Medal Jury for IFFI 2025 is chaired by Dr Prof Ahmed Bedjaoui (Algeria), with members Xueyuan Hun (China), Serge Michel (France), Tobias Biancone (Switzerland) and Georges Dupont (Luxembourg).

Filmmaker Manouj Kadaamh, honorary representative of ICFT–UNESCO Paris, said the award recognizes films that project humanitarian values and visuals that reflect non-violence, communal harmony and social justice. He noted that 2025 marks the eleventh year of ICFT’s partnership with IFFI, underscoring a shared mission to promote meaningful cinema.

Kadaamh highlighted that ICFT, founded in 1956, is the oldest global association for film technicians and continues to work across diverse audiovisual themes. He also discussed emerging conversations around AI in filmmaking, noting that while AI can assist in creating scenes difficult to shoot, “there has to be a human element in films—emotions cannot be computerized.”

Pankaj Saxena, artistic director (Programming), NFDC, emphasized that the ICFT–UNESCO Gandhi Medal is one of IFFI’s three programmed competitions and is guided by a unique mandate—to bring civilizations and cultures together through cinema that promotes peace and prosperity. He observed the festival’s growing representation of women filmmakers, noting the increasing number of powerful films led by women voices, and reiterated that IFFI aims to reflect the world without being dominated by any single region.

Saxena stressed that film festivals must curate works that elevate cinematic taste, celebrate artistic integrity and reflect the human condition. While acknowledging that violence is a primordial instinct, he highlighted the need to portray it responsibly and not as a tool for commercial sensationalism.

By Bharati Pawaskar