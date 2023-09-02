Salaar Postponed: ‘Director Prashanth Neel Doesn't Want To Compromise On Final Product,’ Source |

A short teaser of Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire starring Prabhas ignited great anticipation among the masses. Since then the audience has been waiting for its release while the makers are equally excited to present this mega-action entertainer to them. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. It will be released in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel is indeed a big reason for audience excitement and considering the same he is also not leaving any stone unturned to deliver the best to the audience and is in no mood of hurry for its release.

Read Also Salaar Part 1: Trailer For Prabhas Starrer To Arrive On THIS Date

As per the source close to the project, "Director Prashanth Neel doesn't want to compromise on the final product of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Hence he has decided to work on the post-production to prioritize every detail to be perfect despite the buzz for the film being at a time high. However, to ensure the best product to be delivered to the audience, the probability of film release is high in November. Meanwhile, the director is working on the post-production, and the makers, Hombale Films will soon announce the new release date of the film."

While the release of Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has been eagerly looked up to by the masses, this news has indeed piqued it a notch higher as to see what Prashanth Neel is about to come with this time. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is indeed one of the biggest films that marks the first collaboration between the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas.