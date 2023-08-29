Salaar Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Cherishes Onam Sadhya With Family: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
Handsome Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to wish everyone a Happy Onam, while also sharing a brief glimpse of the festivities in his household. The actor is seen with wife Supriya Menon
Instagram: Prithviraj Sukumaran
With his mother Mallika Sukumaran
Instagram: Prithviraj Sukumaran
Sporting a clean shaven look, the actor surely looks the complete charmer wearing a veshti mundu and shirt
Instagram: Prithviraj Sukumaran
Brother Indrajith also joins in the picture with the actor and their mother
Instagram: Prithviraj Sukumaran
Indrajith's wife Poornima joins Supriya for a picture with their mother-in-law
Instagram: Prithviraj Sukumaran
Now that's a perfect Onam 2023 picture
Instagram: Prithviraj Sukumaran
A taste of heaven served on banana leaves
Instagram: Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj is gearing up for the release of Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. Co-starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, the film releases in cinemas on September 28, 2023
Thanks For Reading!