Jawan On OTT: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Sold To Netflix For A Whopping ₹250 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll as he returned to the silver screens after a hiatus of five long years in 2023. After kickstarting the year with a bang with Pathaan, he is now basking in the massive success of Jawan, which is running in jampacked theatres across the country.

Jawan has shattered all records at the box office as it became the first film in the history of Indian cinema to breach the Rs 200 crore mark in just three days.

And as fans are still enjoying the film in theatres, we hear that the OTT rights of Jawan have already been sold, and that too for a staggering amount.

Jawan on OTT

Jawan released in cinemas on September 7, 2023, on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, and it seemed work out well for the makers as the film has already minted Rs 300 crore in just five days.

And now, if reports are to be believed, the makers of Jawan have already signed the dotted line with an OTT giant for the film's screening.

Jawan's rights have reportedly been sold to Netflix for a whopping Rs 250 crore.

The makers are yet to announce the official streaming date for Jawan, but given the response the film has been receiving in theatres, fans will surely have to wait for a long time before they can watch it in the comfort of their homes.

Read Also Angry Shah Rukh Khan Fans Demand Refund After Jawan Climax Plays In The Beginning At UK Theatre...

About Jawan

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan's first film with south filmmaker Atlee, and it has been produced by Gauri Khan, under their home banner Red Chillies.

SRK's chemistry with Nayanthara in Jawan has become the talk of the town, and Vijay Sethupathi is winning hearts as the gruesome antagonist in the film.

Deepika Padukone plays a special cameo in Jawan, and the film also stars Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)