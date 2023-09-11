 Akshay Kumar Rejoices Over Jawan's Success, Calls SRK 'Jawan Pathaan'
SRK thanked his friend and wished him good health

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
As superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' scripted history at the box office, actor Akshay Kumar gave a shout-out to him.

Taking to X, Akshay wrote, "What massive success!! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk Our films are back and how."

Reacting to Akshay's message, SRK replied, "Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u."

Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee, has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this coveted milestone. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company behind the film, celebrated this remarkable achievement by sharing the news on Instagram. The film's collection at the global box office stands at Rs 520.79 crore so far.

Reacting to fans' positive response after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy! Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying the movies. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then, Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

In 'Jawan', SRK shares screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

