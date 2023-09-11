 Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Screened For Army Men, Cops In Mumbai (Photos)
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Screened For Army Men, Cops In Mumbai (Photos)

Director Atlee marked his presence at the film's screening specially held for Indian Army men, police officers and traffic police personnel in Mumbai.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
article-image

A special screening of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' was organised for real-life heroes in Mumbai on Sunday.

Take a look at the pictures from the screening.

'Jawan' hit the theatres on September 7 and since then it has taken the box office by storm. It has collected Rs 68.72 crore nett in India on its third day at the box office. The collection of the Hindi version of the film now stands at Rs 180.45 crore in India.

article-image

Sharing the update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X and wrote, "TSUNAMI - HURRICANE - TYPHOONâ?¦ #Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 [Sat]â?¦ Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever [#Hindi version]â?¦ Await Day 4 [Sun], picture abhi baaki hainâ?¦ Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: â,¹ 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Reacting to fans' positive response after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy.. Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then, Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

In 'Jawan', SRK shares screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

article-image

