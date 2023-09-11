 Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Sees Highest Single Day Box Office Collection On Sunday, Inches Close To ₹300 Crore Mark
Jawan is on its way to become the biggest film in the history of Hindi cinema, and SRK has all the reasons to celebrate.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved that he is called the 'King' for a reason. His latest release Jawan has shattered all records and is ruling the charts with its mammoth box office numbers every day. On Sunday, which was the film's fourth day, Jawan raked in the maximum one-day amount so far, giving all other releases a run for their money.

Jawan hit the silver screens on September 7, on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, and post the release, SRK is just competing with himself, as he is busy breaking the records which were earlier made by his own film, Pathaan, that released in January this year.

Jawan box office collection day 4

On Sunday, Jawan minted a staggering Rs 81 crore, which is the highest that the film has earned so far in a single day.

The Atlee directorial became the biggest ever opener in the history of Indian cinema with Rs 75 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 53 crore on its second day.

On Saturday, the film's third day, it earned Rs 74.50 crore, and became the first ever Bollywood film to breach the Rs 200 crore mark in just three days.

The total box office collection of Jawan is now mounted at nearly Rs 285 crore, and it will easily cross the Rs 300 crore mark on Monday.

About Jawan

Fans of SRK have gone berserk ever since Jawan hit the theatres as the film offers a double bonanza of their favourite star. SRK is seen playing a double role -- father and son.

Nayanthara plays a no-nonsense cop in the film, while Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of a menacing cop.

Jawan also boasts of an impactful cameo by Deepika Padukone, and the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sunil Grover, and others in key roles.

