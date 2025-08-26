 Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Father Kamal Haasan Was In Love With Bengali Actress Aparna Sen
Shruti Haasan was recently seen in a promotional video of her film Coolie in which the actress and her co-star Sathyaraj were seen having a candid conversation. During the conversation, Shruti revealed that her father and veteran actor learnt the Bengali language because he was in love with actress Aparna Sen. Read on to know more...

Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in Coolie, has revealed that her father and veteran actor Kamal Haasan learnt Bengali because he was in love with actress Aparna Sen. A promotional video of Coolie was shared by the makers of the film in which Shruti and actor Sathyaraj are having a candid conversation.

During the conversation, Sathyaraj praised Shruti for knowing so many languages just like her father. He also pointed out that Kamal Haasan had done a Bengali film and learned the language for it. So, Shruti revealed that her father had learnt the language because he was in love with Bengali actress Aparna Sen and not for the movie.

The actress said, “Do you know why he learnt Bengali? Because at that time, he was in love with Aparna Sen and to impress her, he learnt Bengali. He did not learn for films.”

Shruti also shared an interesting anecdote about Kamal Haasan's directorial Hey Ram. She revealed that the name of Rani Mukerji's character in the film was also Aparna, named after Aparna Sen.

Who Is Aparna Sen?

Aparna Sen is one of the most famous Bengali actresses and she is also a filmmaker. She has won nine National Film Awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1987. Sen is the mother of the famous Bollywood actress Konkona Sen Sharma.

We wonder what Aparna has to say about this revelation made by Shruti.

Coolie Box Office Collection

Talking about Coolie, the movie, which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role, has failed to make a mark at the box office after a fantastic start. The film in 12 days, has collected Rs. 260.6 crore at the box office against the budget of reportedly Rs. 350 crore.

