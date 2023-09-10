Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Spoilers Maaf' To Fan Who Tweeted About His Viral Climax Monologue

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster film Jawan which has earned over Rs 300 crore club globally within three days of its release. The actor has been quite active on X since the last couple of days and he has been reacting to his fans showering love on Jawan.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh replied to a fan who praised his much talked about monologue during the climax of the film. "Sir, I don't want to give spoilers but what a speech in the end," the fan posted.

Reacting to the user, Shah Rukh said that this spoiler is forgiven. However, he also asked the social media user to not give any other spoilers.

"Arree Usmein spoiler nahi hai…. Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf. Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly. Par Haan… Isko chhodh ke Baaki film Ki spoilers main Nahi bata raha hoon! Aur aap bhi matt bataana please," Shah Rukh wrote.

Netizens have been quite impressed by the monologue on the importance of casting a vote for the right candidate. In the said scene, Shah Rukh's character asks people not to vote in the name of caste or religion. He also urges citizens to ask political candidates what they will do for the common people after winning.

Jawan released in theatres on September 7 and the film garnered positive reviews from fans and critics. In fact, it is being said that it is one of the best films of Shah Rukh.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Lehar Khan and Mukesh Chabbra. Sanjay Dutt also appears in a cameo in the film.

Jawan has now become the first-ever Hindi film to enter the Rs 200 crore club in just three days.

