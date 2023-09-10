Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Becomes First Hindi Film To Earn ₹200 Crore In Just 3 Days

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved that he is called the King of Bollywood for a reason! His latest release Jawan has wrecked havoc at the box office, and it is on a spree of shattering all records, including those made by SRK's own films. After a blockbuster opening day, Jawan has now become the first-ever Hindi film to enter the Rs 200 crore club in just three days.

Jawan hit the theatres on September 7, on the occasion of Janmashtami, and it was welcomed with open arms by fans of SRK. The film also received the best reviews from critics, and it has been termed as one of the actor's best films.

Jawan saw SRK collaborate with the south for the first time, as the film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara opposite him. It has been helmed by maverick south filmmaker Atlee, who has blockbusters like Mersal and Bigil to his credit.

Jawan enters Rs 200 crore club

Jawan opened with a bang at the box office, and it became the biggest ever opener of Indian cinema with Rs 75 crore on its first day itself. On its second day, the film went on to mint Rs 53 crore, thus, entering the Rs 100 crore club in just two days.

And now, on its third day, which was also the film's first Saturday, Jawan raked in a whopping Rs 74.50 crore at the Indian box office, and with that, the total collection of the film has now mounted to Rs 202.73 crore.

Jawan is busy scripting history and making records of its own as it became the first-ever Hindi film to enter the Rs 200 crore club in a span of only three days.

SRK thanks fans for Jawan success

Theatres have been rendered houseful for the entire weekend in most of the cities and shows as early as 5 am have been organised to deal with the massive demand. On the day Jawan released, fans were seen erecting huge cutouts of SRK and bathing it with milk and flowers.

Several photos and videos of the audience dancing inside theatres after watching Jawan have gone viral on the internet, and SRK made sure to thank each and every fan of his.

Jawan also has an impactful cameo by Deepika Padukone, and it has become one of the major highlights of the film. Besides, it also shows SRK's "gang of girls" which comprises of Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi.