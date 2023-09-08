Top 10 Films With Highest Box Office Openings: Jawan To Baahubali

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan broke the record of his own film Pathaan and emerged as the film with highest opening day box office collection in the history of Indian cinema. It collected Rs 75 crore.
Jawan has broken the box office record of Pathaan. The Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer which topped the list, has now come down to the second number. The film had earned Rs 57 crore on the first day of its release
Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 had earned Rs 53.95 crore on the opening day. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film hit the big screens in April 2023
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War had an opening of Rs 53.35 crore. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film released in 2019
Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif's Thugs Of Hindostan collected Rs 52.25 on the first day of its release in 2018
Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New year in on the sixth number on the list. It has earned Rs 44.97 on the first day
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat raked in Rs 42.30 crore on the first day of its release. It is on No. 7 in the list of highest opening movies
Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and others, collected Rs 41 crore on the first day. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film released in 2017
Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo earned Rs 40.35 crore on the very first day of its release
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's recently released Gadar 2 collected Rs 40.10 crore. It is directed by Anil Sharma and also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur and Gaurav Chopra
