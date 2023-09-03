10 Highest-Grossing Indian Films Of All Time: From Gadar 2 To Pathaan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2023
As Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is inching closer to Rs 500 crore mark, take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has earned Rs 1031 crore in India and has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time
Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 ranks second in the list with a total of Rs 856 crore box office collection
Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR, which also won and Oscar for its song Naatu Naatu, earned Rs 772 crore in India. The SS Rajamouli-directorial ranks third
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which released in January 2023, has earned a total of Rs 543.22 crore at the domestic box office. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, ranks fourth
It is followed by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. The film is inching closer to Rs 500 crore mark
Prabhas' Baahubali: The Beginning has collected Rs 418 crore, making it the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of all time
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 earned Rs 408 crore in India
Aamir Khan's Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, reportedly ranks eighth in the list of highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It had earned Rs 387.39 crore in India
Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, which released in 2018, earned 341.22 crore. It is the ninth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. Sanju also starred Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Anushka Sharma
Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma's 2014 film PK, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, earned Rs 339.50 crore in India
Thanks For Reading!