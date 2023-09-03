Inside Sunny Deol's Star-Studded Gadar 2 Success Party In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2023
Sunny Deol hosted a grand success bash of his blockbuster film Gadar 2 in Mumbai on Saturday (September 2)
The star-studded event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities
Kajol shared a picture from the party with Sunny Deol and congratulated him for the film's success
Ajay Devgn also shared a picture with Sunny Deol and wrote, "Bas baaton baaton mein"
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked stunning in a royal blue outfit at the bash
Actress Rakul Preet Singh arrived at the party with her boyfriend, producer Jackky Bhagnani
Sunny Deol poses with Salman Khan and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya at the success party
Actor Fardeen Khan made a rare appearance at the bash to congratulate Sunny Deol for Gadar 2's success
Actors Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra twinned in black at the success bash. They were all smiles as they posed with Sunny Deol
Actress Tabu and Sunny Deol are spotted sharing a warm hug at the party
National Award winning actress Kriti Sanon also made a stylish and glamourous appearance at the party
Actor Abhishek Bachchan was all smiles as he posed with the Gadar 2 star
Senior actor Jackie Shroff wore black pant and blue shirt. He also gifted a plant to Sunny Deol
Actor Shahid Kapoor posed with Sunny Deol. He also interacted with his sons Karan and Rajveer at the party
Actor Anil Kapoor also arrived to congratulate Sunny Deol for the film
Sunny Deol's Border co-star Suniel Shetty was all smiles as he posed with him for the camera
Salman Khan made a dashing entry at the bash. In one of the pictures, he is seen posing with veteran star Dharmendra
Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Deol twinned in black. The Ki & Ka actor arrived solo at the party
Sara Ali Khan arrived at Gadar 2's success bash with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Thanks For Reading!