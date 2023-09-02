Gadar 2 Success Party: Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra & Others Arrive

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023

Prem Chopra wore a black long-sleeve T-shirt and paired it with blue denim jeans. 

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Karim Morani wore a yellow outfit with black pants for the bash.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar filmmaker Luv Ranjan donned an all-white outfit for the success party.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani actor was all smiles as he arrived at his son Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Sanjay Dutt wore a navy blue long kurta with jeans for the event.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Johnny Lever arrived with a bouquet of flowers at Gadar 2's success party.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Gadar 2 Review: Sunny Deol’s Film Is A Worthy Sequel That Is High On Nostalgia & Drama
Find out More