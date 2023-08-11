Gadar 2 Review: Sunny Deol’s Film Is A Worthy Sequel That Is High On Nostalgia & Drama |

Director: Anil Sharma

Cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and others

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3.5 stars

Unbelievable then, unbelievable now but it is Anil Sharma’s magic that he convinces a war-affected love story so well. Gadar released with India’s official entry to The Academy, Lagaan on June 15, 2001, changed the entire trajectory for Anil and also strengthened faith in Sunny Deol’s larger-than-life portrayal of a powerful man who stands against the rival nation just to marry his lady love.

Also, Ameesha, who debuted opposite star kid Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000) earned a hit in her kitty. Set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition in 1947, it was a massive success but ever since Anil has been trying to make a sequel, and in 2023, he finally hit it off with, and must say, it's a worthy one.

The film begins with a recap of the first to evoke the memory and the second starts 17 years later— 1964. A year before the second war between India-Pakistan. Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), still drives a truck but owns a beautiful bungalow in the middle of the mountains at Pathankot; living a rosy life with his wife Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and grown-up son Jeetey (Utkarsh Sharma), who aspires to become an actor in Mumbai (Bombay then) and is a certified Rajesh Khanna fan.

Tara, who is now graduated to help the Indian Army at the cantonment area with his trucks and guns blazing gets abducted by the Pak army. In search of his father, Jeetey decides to go to Lahore to get him back, leaving his grieving mother behind. Jeetey coincidentally meets and uses Muskaan (Simratt Kaur) to reach Tara, but they both fall in love. Well?

Anil, who is a technically malnourished filmmaker compels to overlook poor dubbing with his rock-solid narrative that is enough to rave and applaud. Not denying it— the film is rich in nostalgia and has a huge recall value. And, with tonnes of suggestive footage and shots from the previous one, Gadar 2 is an enjoyable ride. Aren’t all of Anil Sharma’s films critique proof?

Sunny as Tara has aged well for his character in the span of 17 years. His heroic tactics are bigger yet powerful. But, hey, Ameesha was cringe then and cringe now. Her eye sacks with oodles of makeup don’t go well with the aging Sakeena. Besides singing like a romantic wife and crying like a coy mother, she literally does nothing.

Debutante Simratt Kaur is a great find. She is good for her first film unlike many unbearable newbies— special mention to casting director Paragg Mehta for it. Utkarsh has matured as an actor and does a decent job. Mushtaq Khanna urf Gullu and his nagging wife played by Dolly Bindra in their small roles are a treat to watch.

But, we definitely miss Mr. Ashraf Ali played by the prolific villain of our Hindi industry— Amrish Puri (who is declared punished by the Pak Army in the forward story). It’s too difficult to fit into his shoes but a fresh villain Manish Wadhwa is manageable. Anil George, Mir Sarwar, and Abrar Zahoor Dhar make it so obvious for the casting of Muslim characters from Pakistan.

Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 surely stirs emotional distress and patriotic pride, all together in high doses. Earlier called ‘gutter’, this one too might be stinky but Tara’s comeback is a moment to celebrate!

