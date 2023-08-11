Watch: Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Yells At Fan Trying To Take Selfie At Airport |

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s much-awaited film Gadar 2 finally hit the screens today. Also starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, the film clashes with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. As early moviegoers are lauding the film on social media, a viral video of Sunny shows him losing his call at the airport after a fan approaches for a selfie.

Sunny is seen walking at the airport surrounded by his bodyguards when a fan came running towards him for a selfie. However, despite getting stopped by the security, the fan continued to take a picture after which Sunny yells at him "Le na photo (Take the picture).”

Watch the video below.

Earlier, locals in Gurdaspur, the parliamentary constituency of Sunny protested against Gadar 2, calling for a boycott of the film. As per reports, people displayed their angst with posters and social media campaigns against the actor because he visited Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar to promote Gadar 2 but did not visit Gurdaspur, which is his Lok Sabha constituency and is located only 30 km away.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol reprises his role of Tara Singh from the 2001 blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original, has directed the follow-up. The film also stars Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh takes ahead the story and goes to Pakistan to find his son, Jeetey.

While the original Gadar revolved around post-partition India, the second installment is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

