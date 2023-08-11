Despite Box Office Clash, Akshay Kumar Promotes Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 In OMG 2 |

With OMG 2 and Gadar 2 locking horns at the box office, one would expect Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol to engage in a cold war. However, the former has taken the first move to not dumb down but rather promote the latter’s film. A source informs The Free Press Journal that Akshay has sung the song Udja Kale Kawan from Gadar 2 in OMG 2.

Udja Kale Kawan's original version was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. It was initially composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The story begins right from where it ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The epic tale of patriotism, love, and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment.

Coming back to OMG 2, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The satirical comedy-drama is a much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster hit OMG- Oh My God! which was a critical and commercial success in 2012. It featured Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 has been courting controversies ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. After several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate.

It follows the story of a common man - a father Kanti Sharan Mudgal (played by Pankaj Tripathi) a family man of faith, who takes on the system to defend his beloved son. Akshay Kumar's character, a messenger of Lord Shiva guides him through difficult times playing a pivotal role in the film as his mentor.

Read Also Akshay Kumar's Fan From Odisha Dresses Up As Lord Shiva To Watch OMG 2

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)