Vivek Agnihotri Says OMG 2's Adult Certificate Is NOT Justified: 'Hate Speech Should Be Allowed'

The upcoming film 'OMG 2', starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles, has been granted an 'Adults Only' certificate by the Censor Board, and this has sparked a massive debate among movie-lovers. And now, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri too has gone on record to state that the move by CBFC is "not justified".

'OMG 2' is based on the importance of sex education in Indian schools and Akshay Kumar is presumed to play Lord Shiva in the film. The CBFC was of the opinion that the topic of sex education clashing with Lord Shiva will hurt the religious sentiments of people, and thus, it ordered 27 cuts and changes in the film, along with an 'A' certificate.

And now, Agnihotri had said that though he is a member of CBFC himself, he is not happy with the board's decision.

'CBFC is a vulnerable body': Vivek Agnihotri

During a recent interview, Agnihotri stated that the changes made to 'OMG 2' by CBFC is "not justified", and that it has been done under social and religious pressure.

He went on to say that everyone believes CBFC is a vulnerable body which succumbs to pressure, and questioned why should the Censor Board demand 27 cuts in a film.

"Even though I am a part of CBFC but if you ask me, I honestly believe there shouldn’t be any CBFC. I am against any kind of boycotts and bans on the movies. I, in fact, believe in absolute free speech, to the extent, that I think even hate speech should be allowed," Agnihotri said.

He added that the intention of the filmmaker should be noted, and if it is not wrong, then the film should be allowed to screen as is.

About OMG 2

'OMG 2' will touch upon the topic of need of sex education in schools. As per the trailer, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen locking horns with the management of his son's school and the entire Indian education system at large, after a private video of his son goes viral.

It is then that Akshay, as Lord Shiva or his messenger, will be seen descending upon the Earth to help his devotee.

While the CBFC had asked the makers to change the character of Lord Shiva to a messenger of the Hindu God, it is still unclear if the change has been incorporated.

'OMG 2' also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil in key roles, and it will release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

