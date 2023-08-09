Blockbuster Friday Of 2023: OMG 2, Gadar 2, Jailer, Heart Of Stone, Made In Heaven...

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 09, 2023
August 11 is set to be the biggest Friday of the year with 10 films and web shows clashing on the same day
OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in leads, will release in theatres on August 11
It is set to clash with Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel
Chiranjeevi's much-awaited Bholaa Shankar, co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to release in theatres on August 11
Heart Of Stone, which marks Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, will stream on Netflix, starting August 11. It also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan
Jailer, which marks Rajinikanth's return to theatres after 2 years, is set to release on August 10
Adah Sharma's Commando series will take over Disney+ Hotstar on August 11
The much-awaited season 2 of Made In Heaven is set to stream on Prime Video starting August 10
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced that he will release the uncut version of his film The Kashmir Files as The Kashmir Files Unreported on August 11
The Jengaburu Curse is streaming on Sony LIV and it is a sci-fi thriller based on climate change and its adverse effects on mankind
As Hrithik Roshan's cult Koi Mil Gaya clocked 20 years, it has been re-released in cinemas and is currently running at select theatres
