Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh And Team Made In Heaven Season 2 Host Show's Special Premiere

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 09, 2023
The cast and crew of Made In Heaven Season 2 hosted the grand premiere of the new season that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from Aug 10, 2023 onwards. See more pictures ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sobhita Dhulipala reprises her role as Tara
Arjun Mathur returns as Karan Mehra
Jim Sarbh returns as Adil Khanna
Shashank Arora will be seen essaying the role of Kabir
Shivani Raghuvanshi returns as the ambitious Jaspreet aka Jazz
Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju who debuts on the show, looked stunning in a saree
Mona Singh stars as Bulbul Jauhari
The handsome Ishwak Singh will also make an appearance on season 2. However, details about his role have been kept under wraps
Showrunner Zoya Akhtar and Dia Mirza, who stars in the new season, pose together
Elnaaz Norouzi will mark a cameo as one of the brides on the show
Maninee De returns as Tara's money-minded mother
Adarsh Gourav was also spotted at the screening
Sanjay Kapoor, who makes a brief appearance on the new season, smiles heartily for the camera
Soulmates Neelam Kothari and husband Samir Soni, will also been seen in one of the episodes
Three's company. Directors Neeraj Ghaywan, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nitya Mehra strike a pose together
Shahana Goswami was seen in a curvaceous black outfit
Mallika Dua made a notable appearance in a textured saree
Shweta Tripathi Sharma seems to be in a fishy mood given her outfit
Suhail Nayyar pulls off a neat denim-on-denim look
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane arrived in his trademark tee and pants look
We're absolutely loving how Amruta Subhash is getting younger with every passing day. She totally aces this chic look
Bhuvan Arora of Farzi fame makes a rare appearance at the do
Fans can't wait to see Tara and Karan weave some heavenly magic in Season 2
