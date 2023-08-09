Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh And Team Made In Heaven Season 2 Host Show's Special Premiere

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 09, 2023

The cast and crew of Made In Heaven Season 2 hosted the grand premiere of the new season that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from Aug 10, 2023 onwards. See more pictures ahead

Sobhita Dhulipala reprises her role as Tara

Arjun Mathur returns as Karan Mehra

Jim Sarbh returns as Adil Khanna

Shashank Arora will be seen essaying the role of Kabir

Shivani Raghuvanshi returns as the ambitious Jaspreet aka Jazz

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju who debuts on the show, looked stunning in a saree

Mona Singh stars as Bulbul Jauhari

The handsome Ishwak Singh will also make an appearance on season 2. However, details about his role have been kept under wraps

Showrunner Zoya Akhtar and Dia Mirza, who stars in the new season, pose together

Elnaaz Norouzi will mark a cameo as one of the brides on the show

Maninee De returns as Tara's money-minded mother

Adarsh Gourav was also spotted at the screening

Sanjay Kapoor, who makes a brief appearance on the new season, smiles heartily for the camera

Soulmates Neelam Kothari and husband Samir Soni, will also been seen in one of the episodes

Three's company. Directors Neeraj Ghaywan, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nitya Mehra strike a pose together

Shahana Goswami was seen in a curvaceous black outfit

Mallika Dua made a notable appearance in a textured saree

Shweta Tripathi Sharma seems to be in a fishy mood given her outfit

Suhail Nayyar pulls off a neat denim-on-denim look

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane arrived in his trademark tee and pants look

We're absolutely loving how Amruta Subhash is getting younger with every passing day. She totally aces this chic look

Bhuvan Arora of Farzi fame makes a rare appearance at the do

Fans can't wait to see Tara and Karan weave some heavenly magic in Season 2

