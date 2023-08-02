Sobhita Dhulipala On Made In Heaven Season 2: The New Season Will See Tara Undergo A Major Identity Transformation

Sobhita Dhulipala plays Tara | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Following a prolonged wait of over four years, the team of the Emmy-nominated show Made In Heaven is set to return with its second season on Amazon Prime Vidoe. Amid a rousing jazz-inspired brass band reception, the trailer of the much-anticipated second season was finally unveiled in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

The main cast of the series including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mona Singh and Trinetra Haldar were in attendance. Joining them were the creators and showrunners of the season including filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Srivastava, Nitya Mehra, Neeraj Ghaywan, producer Ritesh Sidhwani and others.

The show sees entrepreneurs and wedding planners Tara (Sobhita) and Karan (Arjun) make bolder, braver choices as they navigate through their personal journeys, while effectively executing dreamy weddings.

Speaking about what lies ahead in the season for her character Tara, Sobhita says, “Apart from playing her part as a daughter, daughter-in-law, sister and friend, I believe the new season will see Tara undergo a major identity transformation. The show will be about her finally coming of age and coming into her own as a person. That will be an interesting arc to witness.”

Arjun Mathur returns as Karan Mehra | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Season 1 saw audiences shower a lot of love and praise for Arjun’s effortless portrayal of Karan. When asked if the actor will be playing Karan any differently in the new season, Arjun affirms, “I was very happy to see how this character resonated with so many people and gave them the courage to accept themselves or members of their family to be the way they are. The beauty of it lies in the way the writers have written this part for me. I did nothing different. Like the previous season, I went in everyday, gave my best shot and I hope Karan is accepted with the same love and adoration now, too.”

Jim Sarbh plays Adil Khanna | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Season 2 will also see Jim reprise his role as Adil Khanna, an enigmatic businessman who undergoes divorce proceedings with his now estranged wife Tara. When asked what fascinated him about playing Adil, Jim says, “Firstly, I was happy about getting a chance to work with some of the finest filmmakers of our country. Secondly, everyone on the team from your co-stars, to your directors, to your production and styling team, everyone is so on-point with their work, you know you’re in very safe hands. So, it becomes easier to develop a character.”

Shot in Delhi, Rajasthan and France, the second season had to undergo major hurdles before finally coming to fruition. It is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 10.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)