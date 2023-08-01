Did You Spot Sabyasachi In Made In Heaven Season 2 Trailer? Here's What We Know About His Acting Debut

The much-awaited trailer of Made In Heaven Season 2 was officially launched by the makers on August 1. The second season of the International Emmy-nominated show reveals the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations, and societal belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings.

The star cast of Made In Heaven 2 includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz, Mona Singh and others.

Several celebrities also have cameo appearances in the web series and one of them is renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Read Also Made In Heaven S2 Trailer Launch, In Pics

He appears in the trailer for hardly a couple of seconds, however, his cameo is unmissable. In one of the scenes, Zayn Marie Khan's character is seen trying her wedding lehenga in the presence of her family members. That's when Sabyasachi can be seen standing at a corner in the room.

The ace designer is seen wearing white a black jacket over white kurta and matching pyjama. It may be noted that this is Sabyasachi's acting debut. However, he has not talked about it yet.

Check out the trailer here:

Meanwhile, the trailer takes us into the lives of its lead characters, who were at crossroads at the end of Season 1.

With new brides and new challenges, the wedding planners deal with their professional and personal setbacks. The second season promises to be grander, filled with romance, drama, and weddings, along with familiar and new faces and a compelling plot.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the seven-episode series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 10.