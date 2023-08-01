Who is Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju? All About The Transgender Doctor Who Marks Her Acting Debut With Made In Heaven S2

The trailer of the second season of the critically acclaimed series 'Made In Heaven' was launched by the makers on Tuesday, and among those present at the grand event was none other than Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, who is set to mark her acting debut with the web show.

In the series, Trinetra will be seen playing a trans-woman working with the team of wedding planners at the company 'Made In Heaven', and her character will be seen coming to terms with her identity and will also shed light at her attempts to find true love.

Trinetra shared that there was no way she could have not done the role as it hit close to home when she first heard it, and she had decided that come what may, she had to play the character.

Who is Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju?

Trinetra, who popularly goes by the name 'TrinTrin' on social media, is Karnataka's first transgender doctor, who earned an identity for herself, breaking the shackles of the society.

The 26-year-old is often seen speaking about her journey, from being confused about her identity to finally understanding herself better and accepting herself for who she is. She had revealed that at the age of 21, she underwent a gender-affirmation surgery, and she documented all of it on her social media, where she received overwhelming love and support.

Trinetra was a full-time practising doctor until now, along with being a content creator and an inspirational figure for others. However, she recently announced that she has decided to hang down her doctor's coat for good.

She took to her Instagram and shared, "Not much left to say, but thank you. To this universe, to this life, to the operating room, to patients, to incredible teachers and mentors, to friends, to nurses (without whom the hospital truly falls apart), to lives saved and lives lost, to blood, sweat and tears. It’s been a wild ride. Signing off, Dr. Trin."

Trinetra will now be seen focusing on her acting and content creation venture completely and 'Made In Heaven 2' is just the beginning.

Trinetra on bagging Made In Heaven 2

On Tuesday, during the trailer launch of 'Made In Heaven 2', Trinetra shared that she was in college, studying MBBS, when she had auditioned for the role.

"It was slightly random for me as I was doing my internship back then. But when I heard the script, I thought that I have to make this happen! Because it was so close to me as a trans-woman," she shared.

She also lauded the entire team of 'Made In Heaven 2' for their love and support, and called her association with them "dream come true". "This is a match made in heaven for me," she gushed.