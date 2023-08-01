Watch Made in Heaven S2 Trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur Deal With New Brides & Challenges |

Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the second season of one of the most loved Amazon Original series Made in Heaven. Season Two of the International Emmy-nominated show beautifully reveals the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations, and societal belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings. The trailer takes us into the lives of its lead characters, who were at crossroads at the end of Season 1.

With new brides and new challenges, our favourite wedding planners deal with their professional and personal setbacks. The second season of Made in Heaven promises to be grander, filled with romance, drama, and weddings, along with familiar and new faces and a compelling plot. With the new season, the series will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who navigate the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways.

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz with the new additions of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the 7-episode series will exclusively premiere on August 10.

Sobhita says, "It feels amazing to be back as Tara in Made in Heaven Season 2. For me Tara's journey has been both fascinating and challenging as she navigates her personal life with Adil and Faiza while planning lavish weddings,” shares Sobhita Dhulipala. “I had such an incredible time shooting for the second season, and I think this season will resonate even more with our audience. There is a little pressure to match and even surpass the audience's expectations from the previous season but I’m positive about it. I’m sure Made in Heaven Season 2 will enthrall the viewers and prompt significant conversations about the complexities of human existence, making it an unforgettable and thought-provoking experience."

Arjun Mathur shares his excitement saying, "It is an interesting journey to revisit a previously essayed character and hit new notes and dimensions with it. Playing Karan in Made in Heaven has been a transformative experience. The love and recognition from the first season, including the International Emmy nomination, have been overwhelming. Season 2 takes Karan to new heights as he navigates opulent weddings while confronting societal issues. I am very curious about how the viewers will react to Karan’s continuing journey and the unexpected twists in his life. It will also capture Karan's emotional journey challenging conventions and seeking happiness amidst grand celebrations. The show unfolds the true events of a wedding, not just how everything appears happy on the outside.”

Jim Sarbh shares, "It has been a great experience essaying the character of Adil Khanna, particularly because of the opportunity to work with Alankrita, Neeraj, Nitya, Reema, Zoya along with Nikos Andritsakis, and Tanay Satam, the DoPs, and the rest of the extremely talented crew, the direction, and the production team. It’s incredible to see how this character, who is simultaneously layered and obtuse, has resonated so well with audiences in India and beyond. In Season 2, Adil will be navigating loss, love, and loyalty, and making some tough choices. It will be intriguing to see how Adil's decisions will catch up to him, and how he will evolve this season. It is humbling to be an integral part of a show that has received much critical acclaim, and I hope that this new season, too, will garner the same amount of love and appreciation across the globe."