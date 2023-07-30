Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar: Meet The New Brides Of Made In Heaven Season 2

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023

As netizens eagerly await the second season of Made In Heaven which premieres on August 10, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video, the team introduced the new brides of the season on their social media updates. Here's a look at whom will we see in the upcoming new season

Instagram: Prime Video

Mrunal Thakur

Instagram: Prime Video

Radhika Apte

Instagram: Prime Video

Shibani Dandekar Akhtar

Instagram: Prime Video

Elnaaz Norouzi

Instagram: Prime Video

Sarah Jane Dias

Instagram: Prime Video

Zayn Marie Khan

Instagram: Prime Video

Naina Sareen

Instagram: Prime Video

Sheena Khalid

Instagram: Prime Video

Kallirroi Tziafeta

Instagram: Prime Video

