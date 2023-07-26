Made In Heaven Season 2 To Release On August 10; Cast, Cameos & All You Need To Know

The makers of Made In Heaven announced the release date of the second season of the show on Wednesday. The show is all set to return with the franchise’s stellar cast on August 10, 2023.

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz will reprise their roles. The show will also feature new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

Set in New Delhi, the show brings to life the magnificence of the great Indian weddings of the city.

With the new season, the International Emmy nominated series will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who navigate the complexities of organising and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways.

The new season will also feature a host of cameos, whilst taking forward the nuanced narrative on various social prejudices. Season 2 will reveal the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the much-awaited show is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby.

“Made in Heaven holds a special place in our hearts as it’s a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning and we are proud of that. The second season of Made In Heaven, delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community,” said show creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

