Sobhita Dhulipala aka Tara takes a funny dig at curious fans waiting for Made In Heaven 2

Sobhita Dhulipala has started dubbing for the second season of her much-awaited show Made In Heaven. The first season was released in 2019.

The story of Tara and Karan, two Delhi-based wedding planners, had left audiences on the edge of their seats and had intrigued the audience to know where the story of Sobhita’s character leads to.

On Friday, Sobhita dropped a picture of herself from the dubbing of Made In Heaven 2 and wrote, “Thinking about the fact that you can’t figure out what (insane) scene I’m dubbing for in Mih season 2. 🤓”

Made In Heaven is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings, revealing many secrets and lies.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the show is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and is written along with Alankrita Shrivastava. Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair served as directors for the nine-episodes of the first season.

Sobhita's work front

The actress was last seen playing the role of Vanathi in Mani Ratnam's PS-1. She is now gearing up for ‘Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. She also has a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’ in her kitty.

