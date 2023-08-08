MP: Mahakal Temple Priest Sends Legal Notice To Makers Of Movie 'OMG 2' To Remove Scenes Shot In Temple

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The priest of Mahakaleshwar temple has sent a legal notice to the makers of the upcoming movie 'Oh My God', to remove the scene shot here on the temple premises, after the censor board gives 'A' certificate to the movie.

Along with this the priest also submitted a memo to the district collector during Jan Sunai organised on Tuesday that the movie should not be allowed to be screened in the district.

The priest of the Mahakal temple Mahesh Sharma said, "We had opposed the movie - 'OMG 2' from the beginning because it was heard through the media that there were some inappropriate scenes. We opposed and we were successful. There were 20 cuts in the movie and it was given an 'A' certificate by the censor board."

"Now we demand that all the shots related to Mahakal temple, Lord Shiva and shots related to Mahakal premises should be removed from the movie. For this we have sent legal notices to the filmmakers of the movie. If the scenes were not removed, then we will get a criminal case registered. We will also knock on the doors of the High Court and will demand that the movie should be banned in the whole country," he added.

Besides, he also submitted a memorandum to the collector in the jan sunwai and urged him that if the movie is ever released in the district then he should put a ban on the movie in the district, Priest Sharma added.

Lawyer Abhilash Vyas has sent the notice on behalf of the All India Pujari Mahasangh to film director Amit Rai, producers Vipul Shah and Chandraprakash Dwivedi, actor Akshay Kumar. He also sent notice to Chairman of censor board Prasoon Joshi.

OMG-2 is slated to release in theatres on August 11. 'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'.