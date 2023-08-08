Indore: Girl Among 6 Held For Throwing Petrol Bottles At A Religious Place

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the crime branch and Malharganj police arrested six people including a girl for throwing burning petrol bottles at a religious place in the Malharganj area on Monday.

According to DCP Aditya Mishra, some youths were seen in the CCTVs while they were throwing petrol bottles at a religious place in the Malharganj area on the night of August 5. A girl was also seen with the youths on the CCTV.

The CCTVs installed in the area were examined to identify the accused. A case was registered by the Malharganj police against unidentified persons for this crime. In the CCTV, it was seen that one of the bottles fell on the road while the other hit the wall of the religious place.

With the help of the CCTVs and the informers, the police managed to arrest two persons Jitu Khetkar and Nayan Jadham. When they confessed their crime, police arrested the other accused including the girl. The accused are being questioned further. It is said that the youths watched a video about making petrol bombs on a social media platform.

People from religious place met CP

The people associated with the religious place met commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar and demanded the arrest of the accused. CP assured them that a team has been constituted and the accused would be arrested soon, and by evening the police managed to arrest all six accused.

