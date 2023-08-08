Indore: Car Falls Into Kund With 12-yr Girl Trapped Inside (WATCH)

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a freak accident, a car fell into the Lodhia Kund with a 12-year-old girl trapped inside it, on Sunday. Luckily, the girl was saved by a youth, who jumped into the kund, with the help of other picknickers and he also saved the girl’s father who too had jumped into the kund to save his daughter.

A video of the red-coloured car falling into the kund has gone viral on social media on Monday.

Simrol police station in-charge Mansharam Wagen said that the incident took place on Sunday evening. Trader Taiyyab Ali, a resident of Bijalpur area, along with his wife Zehra and daughter Zounak had gone to Lodhia Kund for a picnic. He parked his car about 50 metres away from the kund (pit). After frolicking in the water, Zounak got all wet and went in the car to change her dress, with Taiyyab standing nearby.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suddenly the car, which was parked on a slope, started moving down towards the Kund. Taiyyab tried his best to stop the car and shouted for help, but the car continued to slide down the rocky slope and fell into the kund from a height of 10 feet with a mighty splash with Zounak still trapped inside. Taiyyab too jumped in the kund to save his daughter, even though he did not know how to swim.

Many people were enjoying a picnic in the area who saw the incident and heard Zounak’s screams for help. She kept shouting “Mujhe Bacha Loh” (Save me).

Youth comes to the rescue

Fortunately, a youth named Sumit Mathew, who also heard the screams jumped into the kund and saved both daughter and father.

From left, Taiyyab Ali, Zounak, Sumit Mathew | FP Photo

Talking to the media Sumit said, “I saw the car falling into the kund and without any delay, I too jumped. I first saved Taiyyab as he could not swim, and then helped rescue the Zounak who was trapped inside the car with the help of others present there. Zounak received only minor injuries in the accident.

I tried to stop car but in vain

Taiyyab thanked Sumit for saving his and his daughter’s life. He was all praise for Sumit for risking his life and rescuing them. Taiyyab said that he had pulled the hand brake while parking the car, and is not sure how it started moving.

TI Wagen reached the spot on Monday to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened. Police said it is possible that the girl inadvertently released the handbrake while changing her dress.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)