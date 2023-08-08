Indore: DAVV Receives Over 6,000 Registrations For CUET Counselling

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 6,000 candidates have registered for CUET counselling for admission to nearly 45 courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The courses include 25 undergraduate programmes and 15 MBA programmes.

The DAVV accepts scores of common university entrance test (CUET) for admission to professional UG and PG courses.

Initially, the deadline for registering for CUET was August 3, which was extended to August 8. On Monday, the university admission cell members met and rejected the demand for further extension to the registration deadline.

“We have received around 4,800 registration for UG counselling and nearly 1,400 for PG counselling. We have to start counselling either on August 16 or 17, so there is no scope for any further extension to the registration deadline,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, admission cell coordinator at DAVV.

