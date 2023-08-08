Indore: Clash Of Titans Results In Same Fee Structure For All

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing the face-off between two leading universities of the state to an end, the coordination committee for higher education has approved a proposal for a uniform structure of affiliation fees for the same course across all universities in Madhya Pradesh.

This decision has not only brought Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore and Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) in Bhopal, which were clashing over jurisdiction, to terms but also ensured the universities do not enter into any face-off due to affiliation fee-related matters in future.

While BA, BCom and BSc affiliation fees have been raised by more than 100 per cent, MBA colleges will have to cough up Rs 60000 more now.

It all started about two years ago when DAVV increased affiliation fees and imposed up to a 25 per cent penalty on MBA colleges which applied for affiliation after the prescribed deadline had passed off. To this, the MBA colleges united against the DAVV and opposed the hike in affiliation fees and exorbitant penalties.

However, the university did not budge. Resultantly, six b-schools went under the umbrella of RGPV which happily granted affiliation to the management institutes from Indore. Four more followed later promoting DAVV to write to RGPV not to grant affiliation to MBA colleges under the former’s jurisdiction. The letter, however, fell on deaf ears and RGPV admitted applications for affiliation from more colleges wishing to start MBA courses from session 2023-24.

To this, DAVV lodged a complaint with the department of higher education (DHE) stating that if the college under the purview of one university will be allowed to take affiliation from some other university just because of low affiliation fees, then the system in place will get disrupted.

DHE had agreed to DAVV’s point of view and resultantly proposed a uniform fee for not only MBA course but of other courses as well.

The proposal was placed before coordination committee which gave its nod to it.

“After receiving guidelines from DHE, we have restructured affiliation fees for uniformity,” said Dr Rajeev Dixit, director, college development council at DAVV.

Blow to MBA colleges

The uniform affiliation fee structure has come as a financial blow to MBA colleges, which were making a beeline for RGPV for saving money. As per the uniform structures, the college will have to cough up a total of Rs 60,000 extra for affiliation fee of two-year degree course. Till now, they were paying a total of Rs 3.15 lakh affiliation fee (Rs 1.75 lakh for first year and Rs 1.4 lakh for second year). As per the uniform structure, they will now have to pay Rs 3.75 lakh affiliation fee (Rs 1.5 lakh for first year and Rs 2.25 lakh for second year).

Affiliation fees of some other courses

Courses: BA, BCom, BSc

Earlier: Rs 18,000 annually (60 seats)

Now: Rs 40,000 annually (60 seats)

Courses: BBA-BCA, LLB, BA LLB & Other

Earlier: Rs 80,000 annually (60 seats)

Now: Rs 50,000 annually (60 seats)

Courses: MA, MCom, MSc

Earlier: Rs 20,000 annually (60 seats)

Now: Rs 40,000 annually (60 seats)

