 Indore: Fire Breaks Out In Regal Cinema, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted  
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Fire Breaks Out In Regal Cinema, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted  

Indore: Fire Breaks Out In Regal Cinema, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted  

Fire brigade constable Ramchandra Karode received burns on his fingers while extinguishing flames.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in the now-closed Regal cinema hall on Monday evening destroying goods worth lakhs. One firefighter received burns while fighting the flames.

According to a fire brigade official, the people passing by spotted heavy smoke coming from the Regal cinema after which they informed the fire brigade at around 6 pm. With the help of two fire tenders, the firefighters brought the fire under control in three hours by using more than 85,000 litres of water.

Fire brigade constable Ramchandra Karode received burns on his fingers while extinguishing flames. He was sent to the hospital for treatment.

No one was there at the time of the incident. The cinema hall was closed more than four years ago. It is believed that the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit.    

Read Also
MP: Fire Breaks Out In Shut Cinema Hall In Indore, Doused; No One Hurt
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Fire Breaks Out In Regal Cinema, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted  

Indore: Fire Breaks Out In Regal Cinema, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted  

Madhya Pradesh: Patwari Posted At Ranapur Caught Accepting Bribe

Madhya Pradesh: Patwari Posted At Ranapur Caught Accepting Bribe

MP: Over 50K BJP Workers Join Samrasta Bharat Mata Mahayagya In Khargone

MP: Over 50K BJP Workers Join Samrasta Bharat Mata Mahayagya In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra Enters Kukshi

Madhya Pradesh: Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra Enters Kukshi

MP: Commissioner Inspects Sub-Health Centre, Hostel In Maheshwar Tehsil In Khargone

MP: Commissioner Inspects Sub-Health Centre, Hostel In Maheshwar Tehsil In Khargone