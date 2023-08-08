Indore: Fire Breaks Out In Regal Cinema, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted  

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in the now-closed Regal cinema hall on Monday evening destroying goods worth lakhs. One firefighter received burns while fighting the flames.

According to a fire brigade official, the people passing by spotted heavy smoke coming from the Regal cinema after which they informed the fire brigade at around 6 pm. With the help of two fire tenders, the firefighters brought the fire under control in three hours by using more than 85,000 litres of water.

Fire brigade constable Ramchandra Karode received burns on his fingers while extinguishing flames. He was sent to the hospital for treatment.

No one was there at the time of the incident. The cinema hall was closed more than four years ago. It is believed that the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit.

