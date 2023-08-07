MP: Fire Breaks Out In Shut Cinema Hall In Indore, Doused; No One Hurt | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a shut cinema hall in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The fire started at the upper level of Regal Talkies, which is at a busy junction here, the official added.

"The blaze has been doused. There is no report of anyone getting injured. Fire tenders reached the site a bit late due to traffic congestion," Fire department assistant sub inspector Sunil Kumar Dubey said.

A probe has begun to find out the cause of fire, he said.

