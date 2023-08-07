Rahul Gandhi Returns As Lok Sabha MP, Membership Restored After SC Stays Conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be reinstated as MP in the Lok Sabha, as the Lok Sabha secretariat cleared the decks for his return on Monday (August 7), according to reports. Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was revoked after the Supreme Court verdict in the Modi surname remark case. Rahul Gandhi is a member of parliament from Wayanad constituency of Kerala.

Supreme Court stayed conviction

The decision to restore Rahul's membership in the Lower House of the Parliament comes after the Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) put a stay on Rahul's conviction. The Congress leader had moved the Supreme Court after Gujarat High Court had upheld an order by Surat court which had sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years of jail, effectively ending his status as the member of Parliament (Lok Sabha). The decision also means that the Wayanad MP can contest the national elections scheduled for 2024.

Congress leaders act urgently to get Rahul back in Lok Sabha

Earlier, a copy of the Supreme Court order, that stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case, was formally handed over to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Congress party leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Saturday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders had repeated their demand to reinstate Rahul at the earliest, citing how his membership was cancelled within 26 hours and hence it should also be restored at the earliest.

No-confidence motion

Rahul's return to the Lok Sabha as MP augurs well for the Congress and the opposition as it comes just days ahead of the no-confidence motion that will be tabled in the Parliament on August 8 and 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the house on August 10, and is expected to give a statement on the Manipur violence, a demand that the opposition has been adamant about.

