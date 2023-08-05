 WATCH: Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar Asks Congress To Calm Down After SC Stays Rahul Gandhi's Conviction In Modi Surname Case
WATCH: Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar Asks Congress To Calm Down After SC Stays Rahul Gandhi's Conviction In Modi Surname Case

Tomar has said that there is no question of victory or defeat. The court has not made any comment about it.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): "The punishment has only been stayed, no need to rush," replied Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar after media persons sought his reaction over Supreme Court's stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi Surname Case.

Speaking to media, "Tomar has said that there is no question of victory or defeat. The court has not made any comment about it."

Notably, on Thursday, minutes after the news spread of stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction, Congress workers in MP and across the country celebrated with dance and sweets.

article-image

He further said, "Rahul Gandhi was presented in front of the public in new forms by the Congress several times by changing his clothes, but that film could not run and there is no hope of running further."

Tomar also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is ready for the elections. In this series, divisional meetings and Vidhan Sabha conferences are being organised all over Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, Tomar reached Gwalior to attend the working committee meeting regarding the elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

article-image

