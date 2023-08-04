 WATCH: Bhopal Congress Workers Dance Their Hearts Out To Celebrate Stay On Rahul Gandhi's Conviction
Senior Congress leaders like Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh congratulated Gandhi, terming the top court's decision as a "victory of truth."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers danced their hearts out at capital's Roshanpura Square on Friday noon, to celebrate the stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi Surname Case. Congress district president Monu Saxena, along with other party workers, lit fire crackers and swayed to dhol beats, expressing their joy over the Supreme Court's decision.

article-image

The apex court's verdict to stay the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname case, restoring his staus as a Memebr of Parliament, has given a boost to the opposition Congress in the election bound Madhya Pradesh.

