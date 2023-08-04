WATCH: Bhopal Congress Workers Dance Their Hearts Out To Celebrate Stay On Rahul Gandhi's Conviction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers danced their hearts out at capital's Roshanpura Square on Friday noon, to celebrate the stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi Surname Case. Congress district president Monu Saxena, along with other party workers, lit fire crackers and swayed to dhol beats, expressing their joy over the Supreme Court's decision.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Senior Congress leaders like Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh congratulated Gandhi, terming the top court's decision as a "victory of truth."

The apex court's verdict to stay the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname case, restoring his staus as a Memebr of Parliament, has given a boost to the opposition Congress in the election bound Madhya Pradesh.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)