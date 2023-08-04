Madhya Pradesh Congress Cheers Stay On Rahul Gandhi's Conviction In Modi Surname Case; 'Satyamev Jayate', Tweets Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barely a few minutes after the Supreme Court stayed conviction of Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi' surname case-- restoring his status as a Member of Parliament, Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders took to Twitter to express the joy. The decision has given a boost to the party in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

The MP Congress termed the apex court's decision as a victory of 'Love over Hatred.'

Former CM Kamal Nath said the SC's decision has further strengthened public's faith in the judiciary, calling RaGa's conviction as victory of 'truth'.

MP Congress handle tweeted, "The Supreme Court stayed the sentence of former Congress President Mr. Rahul Gandhi. It is a victory of love over hatred. Satyamev Jayate - Jai Hind."

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष श्री राहुल गांधी जी की सजा पर रोक लगाई।



यह नफरत के खिलाफ मोहब्बत की जीत है।



सत्यमेव जयते - जय हिंद 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Kj3x7H22oQ — MP Congress (@INCMP) August 4, 2023

Congress' state president and former CM Kamal Nath too congratulated Rahul Gandhi, hoping the final verdict will also be in his favour.

Taking to Twitter, Nath wrote, "Hearty congratulations to the voice of democracy in the country, the favorite of the people and the respected leader of the Congress, Mr Rahul Gandhi, on getting relief from the sentence from the Honorable Supreme Court. With this decision of the honorable court, both the respect and trust of the people of the country towards the judiciary will increase. I am sure that the final verdict will also come in favor of Shri Rahul Gandhi and democracy will be strengthened in the country. Satyameva Jayate."

देश में लोकतंत्र की आवाज, जन-जन के चहेते और कांग्रेस के सम्मानित नेता श्री राहुल गांधी को माननीय उच्चतम न्यायालय से सजा में राहत मिलने पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

माननीय न्यायालय के इस फैसले से न्यायपालिका के प्रति देश की जनता का सम्मान और भरोसा दोनों बढ़ेंगे। मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 4, 2023

Congress' Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh showered Gandhi with his best wishes following his conviction news.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)