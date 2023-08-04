Rahul Gandhi 'Modi' Surname Case: Supreme Court Stays Conviction, Big Relief For Congress Leader, Status As MP Restored

Rahul Gandhi |

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname defamation case. The Supreme Court while granting relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the ramifications of the trial court’s order are wide. Not only was Gandhi’s right to continue in public life affected but also that of the electorate who elected him, said Supreme Court, paving the way for Rahul Gandhi to continue as Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad.

The Supreme Court also said that no reason was given by trial court judge for imposing maximum sentence, order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication.

SC questions quantum of punishment

During the hearing, the Supreme Court had said that it wants to know why maximum sentence was given. Had the judge given a sentence of 1 year and 11 months, then he (Rahul Gandhi) would not have been disqualified, observed the Supreme Court. Mahesh Jethmalani says Supreme Court had earlier cautioned Rahul Gandhi when he said Prime Minister was indicted by the top court in the Rafale case. There is no change in his conduct, he adds.

Utterances are not in good taste, exercise caution while making public speeches, says SC to Rahul

There is no doubt that utterances are not in good taste, person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches, says Supreme Court. As observed by this court while accepting his affidavit in the contempt petition, he (Rahul Gandhi) ought to have been more careful, said the Supreme Court.

Congress reacts

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called it a day of "great happiness." He also said that he will contact the Speaker at this very moment and write a letter today itself to admit Rahul Gandhi back as MP after the SC order.

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) began hearing of an appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark.

