'US Grants India Six-Month Waiver From Sanctions On Chabahar Port Project': MEA

New Delhi: The US has granted India six months' waiver from American sanctions on the Chabahar port project, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that India's talks with the US for a trade deal are continuing.

At a media briefing, he said India is studying the implications of the recent US sanctions on Russian oil companies.

On US sanction waiver on Chabahar port Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson said,

"Exemption has been granted for 6 months"

"We are studying the implications of the recent US sanctions on Russian oil companies. Our decisions naturally take into account the evolving dynamics of the global market," he said.

"Our position on the larger question of energy sourcing is well known. In this endeavour, we are guided by the imperative to secure affordable energy from diverse sources to meet the energy security needs of our 1.4 billion people," Jaiswal added.

