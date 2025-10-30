 Pratapgarh Bribery Scandal: Vigilance Team Lifts Officer From Chair, Arrests Him With ₹14,000 Cash On Desk | VIDEO
According to officials, the vigilance team reached the Fisheries Department office in Vikas Bhawan around 1:00 pm, dressed in plain clothes. The operation was based on a written complaint received by the Prayagraj headquarters three days earlier.

Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Pratapgarh: A Fisheries Development Agency officer was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 14,000 in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district. The officer, identified as Vikas Kumar, was apprehended by a vigilance team from Prayagraj during a planned operation on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said Kumar had allegedly demanded money from a complainant in exchange for clearing a file related to a fish farming project.

Officer Dragged From Chair, Cash Seized From Desk

According to officials, the vigilance team reached the Fisheries Department office in Vikas Bhawan around 1:00 pm, dressed in plain clothes. The operation was based on a written complaint received by the Prayagraj headquarters three days earlier. The complainant was asked to hand over the bribe under the team’s supervision. As soon as Kumar accepted the money, the officers entered the room, finding bundles of Rs 500 notes lying on the table in front of him.

Witnesses said Kumar appeared startled when confronted. When he refused to cooperate, the vigilance personnel lifted him from his chair and escorted him out of the office. He was then placed in a car and taken to Prayagraj for questioning. The team also confiscated the currency notes and Kumar’s mobile phone from the spot.

Three-Year Posting, Prior Complaints Reported

Officials confirmed that Vikas Kumar had been posted in Pratapgarh for the past three years, during which several complaints of bribery had reportedly been received against him. Following verification, a trap was laid to confirm the allegations.

Senior officers at Vikas Bhawan said they had not yet received any official communication regarding the incident, adding that the vigilance team acted independently. “Action at the departmental level will follow once the vigilance report is received,” a senior official said.

The arrested officer is currently under the custody of the Prayagraj vigilance team, which is investigating the case further.

