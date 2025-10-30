Telangana Shocker: Man Locked Overnight In Mahabubabad Hospital Mortuary Found Alive Next Morning - VIDEO

PM

In a shocking case of medical negligence, a man who was presumed dead was found alive after spending an entire night inside the mortuary of a government hospital in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Mahabubabad Government Hospital. The victim, identified as Raju, a taxi driver from Bayyaram village in Chinnagudur mandal, had been admitted to the hospital three days ago after falling ill.

Hospital staff allegedly refused to admit him properly as he had no attendants with him. Later, when Raju was found lying unconscious in the hospital premises, the staff mistakenly declared him dead and moved his body to the mortuary.

The horrifying mistake came to light the next morning when a sweeper cleaning the mortuary noticed movement inside and immediately alerted hospital authorities. Upon checking, the staff were shocked to find that Raju was still alive.

Police were informed, and Raju was shifted to a private hospital (AMC) for further treatment.

Locals have strongly condemned the incident, accusing hospital authorities of gross negligence and claiming that such lapses have become frequent due to poor supervision by higher officials.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident to determine how a living man was confined in a mortuary overnight.