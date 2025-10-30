 Telangana Shocker: Man Locked Overnight In Mahabubabad Hospital Mortuary Found Alive Next Morning - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Shocker: Man Locked Overnight In Mahabubabad Hospital Mortuary Found Alive Next Morning - VIDEO

Telangana Shocker: Man Locked Overnight In Mahabubabad Hospital Mortuary Found Alive Next Morning - VIDEO

The horrifying mistake came to light the next morning when a sweeper cleaning the mortuary noticed movement inside and immediately alerted hospital authorities.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
PM

In a shocking case of medical negligence, a man who was presumed dead was found alive after spending an entire night inside the mortuary of a government hospital in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Mahabubabad Government Hospital. The victim, identified as Raju, a taxi driver from Bayyaram village in Chinnagudur mandal, had been admitted to the hospital three days ago after falling ill.

Hospital staff allegedly refused to admit him properly as he had no attendants with him. Later, when Raju was found lying unconscious in the hospital premises, the staff mistakenly declared him dead and moved his body to the mortuary.

The horrifying mistake came to light the next morning when a sweeper cleaning the mortuary noticed movement inside and immediately alerted hospital authorities. Upon checking, the staff were shocked to find that Raju was still alive.

FPJ Shorts
Swiggy’s Q2 Net Loss Widens To ₹1,092 Crore As Expenses Rise; Revenue Jumps To ₹5,561 Crore
Swiggy’s Q2 Net Loss Widens To ₹1,092 Crore As Expenses Rise; Revenue Jumps To ₹5,561 Crore
Mumbai News: Rains & Thunderstorms Likely To Continue For 3 Days
Mumbai News: Rains & Thunderstorms Likely To Continue For 3 Days
Sydney Sweeney's See-Through Silver Dress Leaves Fans Stunned At Variety’s 2025 Power of Women Event
Sydney Sweeney's See-Through Silver Dress Leaves Fans Stunned At Variety’s 2025 Power of Women Event
Gold Falls ₹1,000 To ₹1,23,400 Per 10 Grams On Fed’s Hawkish Tone And US-China Trade Optimism
Gold Falls ₹1,000 To ₹1,23,400 Per 10 Grams On Fed’s Hawkish Tone And US-China Trade Optimism

Police were informed, and Raju was shifted to a private hospital (AMC) for further treatment.

Read Also
Telangana Shocker: Woman Jumps To Death From Building After Killing Two-Year-Old Twins In Hyderabad
article-image

Locals have strongly condemned the incident, accusing hospital authorities of gross negligence and claiming that such lapses have become frequent due to poor supervision by higher officials.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident to determine how a living man was confined in a mortuary overnight.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Registers Fresh DA Case Against Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar

CBI Registers Fresh DA Case Against Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar

Justice Surya Kant Appointed Next CJI, To Take Charge From November 24

Justice Surya Kant Appointed Next CJI, To Take Charge From November 24

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...