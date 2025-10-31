 Shaurya Chakra And Gallantry Medal Awardees Join Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade At Statue Of Unity In Gujarat
ANIUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 16 gallantry medal winners from the Border Security Force (BSF) participated in the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. | X @yadavrinku2025

Ekta Nagar: Five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 16 gallantry medal winners from the Border Security Force (BSF) participated in the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on Friday.

These brave individuals demonstrated exceptional courage in anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir. BSF personnel were recognised for showcasing unmatched valour and heroism during Operation Sindoor on the western border.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti at the Statue of Unity. PM Modi remembered the great leader with folded hands and offered sincere homage to the 'Iron Man of India'.

He also participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade at the Statue of Unity, which was led by women personnel under his leadership. The oath-taking parade ceremony was led by IPS officer Simran Bhardwaj of the Gujarat cadre.

PM Modi, accompanied by thousands of participants, took the oath on the 150th Jayanti of Sardar Patel.

"I solemnly swear that I will dedicate myself to the preservation of the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. I will also make every effort to spread this message among my countrymen. I take this oath in the spirit of my country's unity, which was made possible by the foresight and hard work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also resolve to do my part to ensure the internal security of my country," he recited.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India," he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in integrating over 560 princely states into the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during one of its most challenging times.

