 Telangana Shocker: Woman Jumps To Death From Building After Killing Two-Year-Old Twins In Hyderabad
A tragic incident in Hyderabad saw Sai Lakshmi allegedly kill her two-year-old twin children by strangulation before jumping from a third-floor apartment to her death. Police cited family disputes and the children’s health issues as possible reasons. Investigations are ongoing, and the husband has been questioned.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Telangana Shocker: Woman Jumps To Death From Building After Killing Two-Year-Old Twins In Hyderabad | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her two children and then died by suicide by jumping off a building in Hyderabad.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in Padmanagar under the limits of Balanagar Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate late on Monday night.

The woman, identified as Sai Lakshmi, allegedly killed her two-year-old twin children by strangling and then jumped to death from third floor of an apartment building where they were residing.

Alerted by the locals, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The bodies were shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

According to police, Sai Lakshmi hailed from Nuzvid in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. She was reportedly depressed over the illness of the twin children (a girl and a boy).

Police suspect that the frequent quarrels between husband and wife over the health problems of their children led to the incident.

Preliminary inquiry by the police revealed that the children were having some health issues since their birth. The boy was having difficulty in speaking and was undergoing speech therapy at a hospital. The girl too was falling ill frequently.

There used to be frequent quarrels over this between Anil Kumar and his wife Lakshmi.

They had a heated argument on Monday night. Kumar left the house in anger and went to his relatives' house in Jeedimetla.

Sai Lakshmi allegedly strangled the twins to death with a pillow before jumping off from the third floor of the building.

Police picked up Kumar for questioning. A case has been registered at Balanagar Police Station.

Hyderabad witnessed a series of such incidents in recent months. In August, a woman pushed her two sons into a water sump before attempting to end her life. While both the children drowned, the woman was rescued by a passerby. The elder child was three-year-old while the younger one was only eight-months-old.

According to police, frequent disputes between the woman and her husband over family planning issues and financial stress led to the incident.

In April, a woman killed her two sons with an axe and then jumped to death from the fifth floor of their apartment building in Gajularamaram.

The woman was depressed as was battling a long-standing eye condition and passed on the hereditary illness to her two children. There were also constant quarrels between the woman and her husband.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

