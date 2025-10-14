 Meet Kirti Vardhan Singh, MoS External Affairs Ministry Who Met Donald Trump On Sidelines Of El-Sheikh Peace Summit
Meet Kirti Vardhan Singh, MoS External Affairs Ministry Who Met Donald Trump On Sidelines Of El-Sheikh Peace Summit

Born on March 1, 1966, Kirti Vardhan Singh is the MP from the Gonda Lok Sabha seat and is currently serving as a Minister of State for External Affairs in the third Modi government.

article-image
Kirti Vardhan Singh Meets Donald Trump | X/@MEAIndia

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Monday (October 13) attended the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt on Behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit was co-hosted by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Several world leaders also joined the Summit.

On the sidelines of the event. Singh met Trump and the Egyptian President. Notably, it is the first high-level meeting between an India Minister and the US President after India's Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the Summit over the weekend. However, due to short notice, he could not attend the Summit.

Who Is MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh?

Born on March 1, 1966, Kirti Vardhan Singh is the MP from the Gonda Lok Sabha seat and is currently serving as a Minister of State for External Affairs in the third Modi government.

Singh won the Lok Sabha elections in 1998 and 2004 from the Gonda constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In March 2014, he resigned from the SP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, again from Gonda. He was also elected to the 16th, 17th, and 18th Lok Sabha from Gonda on a BJP ticket.

He took the oath as the Minister of State in the Modi 3.0 cabinet. Apart from the External Affairs Ministry, he is also the MOS in the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Singh's Meeting With Egyptian President:

After meeting the Egyptian President, Singh underscored India’s commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

"It was a privilege to meet with His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt during the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh. Egypt and India share a significant and vibrant strategic partnership. The Summit underscored the global commitment to peace and dialogue. India reaffirms its unwavering dedication to peace, stability, and enduring security within the Middle East," Singh said in an X post.

Notably, the summit was co-hosted by Trump and Fattah Al-Sisi and was joined by several world leaders, the day when militant group Hamas freed all 20 Israeli prisoners as part of the US-brokered Gaza Peace Deal.

