'Indian Navy Sailed Into Arabian Sea': DGMO Gen Rajiv Ghai's Big Revelation About Operation Sindoor - VIDEO

New Delhi: Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Tuesday revealed that the Indian Navy had sailed into the Arabian Sea and was ready for action when Pakistan reached out and called for a ceasefire of hostilities after four days of military conflict in May.

“The Indian Navy was also in action… The Navy had sailed into the Arabian Sea and when the DGMO spoke, they were very well poised. Had the enemy decided to take it any further, it could have been catastrophic for them and not only from the sea but from other dimensions,” the DGMO said.

The DGMO made the statement while speaking at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs’ Conclave.

The DGMO revealed that Pakistan begged for a cessation of hostilities in just 88 hours following India’s decisive military and strategic response.

Lt Gen Ghai stated that the swift capitulation from Islamabad affirmed India’s political and military objectives, warning that “further conflict would have been catastrophic” for Pakistan.

Perpetrators of Pahalgam Attack Eliminated In96 Days

Speaking on the armed forces neutralising the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, the DGMO said, "The perpetrators of the attack at Pahalgam, the Indian Army will chase them to the depths of hell-and we did. It took us 96 days, but we did not let them rest."

Describing the appearance of the terrorists he said, "When these three were found and eliminated, it seemed as if they were exhausted from running and were very malnourished. The Home Minister has spoken about this in the Indian Parliament. They were eliminated, and justice was served," Lt Gen Ghai added.

Opeartion Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians.

More Than 100 Terrorists Killed

The DGMO also presented visuals of strikes on high-value terror infrastructures, including Muridke, the headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Bahawalpur. He stated that in the strikes carried out in the early hours of May 7, “more than 100 terrorists were killed.