 'Indian Navy Sailed Into Arabian Sea': DGMO Gen Rajiv Ghai's Big Revelation About Operation Sindoor - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Indian Navy Sailed Into Arabian Sea': DGMO Gen Rajiv Ghai's Big Revelation About Operation Sindoor - VIDEO

'Indian Navy Sailed Into Arabian Sea': DGMO Gen Rajiv Ghai's Big Revelation About Operation Sindoor - VIDEO

“The Indian Navy was also in action… The Navy had sailed into the Arabian Sea and when the DGMO spoke, they were very well poised. Had the enemy decided to take it any further, it could have been catastrophic for them and not only from the sea but from other dimensions,” the DGMO said.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
DGMO Gen Rajiv Ghai | ANI

New Delhi: Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Tuesday revealed that the Indian Navy had sailed into the Arabian Sea and was ready for action when Pakistan reached out and called for a ceasefire of hostilities after four days of military conflict in May.

“The Indian Navy was also in action… The Navy had sailed into the Arabian Sea and when the DGMO spoke, they were very well poised. Had the enemy decided to take it any further, it could have been catastrophic for them and not only from the sea but from other dimensions,” the DGMO said.

Read Also
'Bas Karo, Bahut Mara...': PM Modi Says Pakistan Called Indian DGMO & Begged For Ceasefire (VIDEO)
article-image

The DGMO made the statement while speaking at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs’ Conclave.

The DGMO revealed that Pakistan begged for a cessation of hostilities in just 88 hours following India’s decisive military and strategic response.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Central And Western Railway Restrict Platform Ticket Sales Ahead Of Diwali And Chhath Puja Rush
Mumbai News: Central And Western Railway Restrict Platform Ticket Sales Ahead Of Diwali And Chhath Puja Rush
‘Ghar Mein Akeli Hoon To 5 Min Mein Geela...’: Zareen Khan Upset With Obscene Comments On Her Instagram Posts, Seeks Clarity From Fans
‘Ghar Mein Akeli Hoon To 5 Min Mein Geela...’: Zareen Khan Upset With Obscene Comments On Her Instagram Posts, Seeks Clarity From Fans
Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused, Including Prime Suspect
Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused, Including Prime Suspect

Lt Gen Ghai stated that the swift capitulation from Islamabad affirmed India’s political and military objectives, warning that “further conflict would have been catastrophic” for Pakistan.

Perpetrators of Pahalgam Attack Eliminated In96 Days

Speaking on the armed forces neutralising the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, the DGMO said, "The perpetrators of the attack at Pahalgam, the Indian Army will chase them to the depths of hell-and we did. It took us 96 days, but we did not let them rest."

Describing the appearance of the terrorists he said, "When these three were found and eliminated, it seemed as if they were exhausted from running and were very malnourished. The Home Minister has spoken about this in the Indian Parliament. They were eliminated, and justice was served," Lt Gen Ghai added.

Opeartion Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians.

More Than 100 Terrorists Killed

The DGMO also presented visuals of strikes on high-value terror infrastructures, including Muridke, the headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Bahawalpur. He stated that in the strikes carried out in the early hours of May 7, “more than 100 terrorists were killed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO...

Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO...

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Health Department Sets Up 15 Temporary Hospitals And Ambulance Services for...

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Health Department Sets Up 15 Temporary Hospitals And Ambulance Services for...

Diwali 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹1,022 Crore Bonus For 14.82 Lakh UP Govt Employees

Diwali 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹1,022 Crore Bonus For 14.82 Lakh UP Govt Employees

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Shine With Millions Of Lamps And International Cultural Extravaganza

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Shine With Millions Of Lamps And International Cultural Extravaganza

On Camera: Speeding DTC Bus Rams Into Several Vehicles In Shahdara's Vishwas Nagar; Driver Detained

On Camera: Speeding DTC Bus Rams Into Several Vehicles In Shahdara's Vishwas Nagar; Driver Detained