On Camera: Speeding DTC Bus Rams Into Several Vehicles In Shahdara's Vishwas Nagar; Driver Detained

The driver of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) D.EVI (Delhi Electric Vehicle Inter-connector) bus was detained on Tuesday afternoon after driving into oncoming traffic in Shahdara's Vishwas Nagar, colliding with a motorcycle, an e-rickshaw, and a school van transporting children.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In what can only be described as fortunate, injuries were limited to one schoolchild in the van, who lost a tooth, along with the motorcycle and e-rickshaw drivers, who sustained minor injuries.

"There was a minor collision involving a DTC bus, a school Omni van, an e-rickshaw, and two motorcycles. The Omni van was struck from behind by the motorcycle and the e-rickshaw. Two motorcycle riders, Satish and Mahesh, along with the e-rickshaw driver, Dinesh, received minor injuries and were transported to Hedgewar Hospital," stated DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam. He confirmed that a road accident case is being filed against the bus driver, Satish.

This incident follows last week's fatal accident in Okhla Phase 1, where a motorcyclist was killed instantly after being struck by a bus travelling in the opposite direction. The victim was en route to the ESIC hospital for guard duty when the collision occurred.